23 giugno 2016

Ascoli, 24 June 2016 - The 55th edition of the Coppa Teodori was presented on Thursday at the headquarters of the Automobile Club Ascoli Piceno-Fermo. The competition, which runs from today to Sunday 26 June will see mountain specialists fight it out in the Italian round of the European championship, which also counts as the sixth round of the Italian championship. The 5.031 km route climbs from the plateau of Colle San Marco up to San Giacomo at 1,085 metres above sea level. GT. Four Ferraris will compete in the GT class: three in the GT class itself while one will race in the E2-SH class. In the GT class Roberto Ragazzi returns in the 458 Challenge EVO of the Superchallenge team, while this season's two leading competitors are also present: Luca Gaetani, with a similar car entered by Vimotorsport, and Lucio Peruggini, championship leader, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of AB Motorsport. The fourth Ferrari. The final Ferrari in the entry list is in the E2-SH category, with Mario "Mattonen" Mattone driving the 550 Maranello of Winners Rally Team.