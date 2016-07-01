01 luglio 2016

Vason, 1 July 2016 - The story continues. Sixty-one years after its inception, the Trento-Bondone remains the reference point for all hill climb racing fans. Europe's longest mountain time trial has now for many years taken place on the first weekend of July. This event has entered the collective imagination of generations of people, who have watched the cars from close up since they were kids, first during the scrutineering, then the tests and finally in the race along the hairpin bends that climb from Trento in the direction of Vason. Sixth round. Edition no. 66 of the 17.3 km Trento-Bondone is the sixth round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship, which marks the halfway point of Italy's top ACI Sport series. There are over 210 participants in this year's edition, confirming the trend for lots of entries. The race starts from the banks of the Adige and climbs to near the summit of Monte Bondone, 1350 metres above sea level and with an average gradient of 8.88%. The climax of the competition programme is from today to Sunday 3 July. It begins with the scrutineering from 1.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Then the first of the two reconnaissance runs starts on Saturday at 9 am. The unique hill climb race itself begins on Sunday at 10 am, setting off on the SP85 in Montevideo location and finishing in Vason. GT. There are lots of entries in the GT groupwith four 458 Challenge EVOs, including GT Cup class leader, Luca Gaetani, who has quickly mastered the powerful RAM team car and defending champion Roberto Ragazzi with the Superchallenge team.Trento also sees the return of another tough Venetian Bruno Jarach, another Superchallenge driver.Germany's Ivano Giuliani is also a driver to watch.