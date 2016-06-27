27 giugno 2016

Ascoli Piceno, 27 June 2016 - Lucio Peruggini in the Ferrari 458 Italia GTE won the 55th Coppa Paolino Teodori, the fifth round of the Italian Hill Climb Championship and the sixth GT race of the European Championship. Fourth win. This was the fourth win this season for the AB Motorsport team driver who is competing in his first Italian Hill Climb Championship. It was also his first time at the Coppa Teodori in the Ferrari 458 GTE, with which he dominated both races, despite complaining about the very slippery surface. Podium. The increasingly incisive Luca Gaetani took second, gaining in confidence with the GT Cup version of the Ferrari 458 of Vimotorsport. The next meeting is on 3 July with the eagerly anticipated Trento-Bondone.