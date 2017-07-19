19 luglio 2017

Maranello, 18 July 2017 - Lucio Peruggini continued his relentless domination of the Italian Hill Climb Championship (CIVM) in the 60th edition of the Selva di Fasano race. Ferrari teams also notched up another win and two podiums. AB Motorsport dominate. AB Motorsport and Lucio Peruggini pulverised the competition finishing 12 seconds ahead first of their nearest pursuer, Ignazio Cannavò in the Lamborghini of One Racing.Superchallenge's Roberto Ragazzi came third, but first in the GT Cup class, in the 458 Challenge EVO. GT Cup. Ferrari monopolised the podium in the GT Cup class. Luigi Perchinunno finished second behind Ragazzi in the F430, while Alessandro Pietta came third with Superchallenge's other 458 Challenge EVO. The next round is on 29 and 30 July with the 47th Trofeo Vallecamonica.