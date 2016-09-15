15 settembre 2016

Erice, 15 September 2016 - The 58th edition of the Monte Erice is underway. The route will cover 5.7 km as usual, with a 410-metre climb from start to finish and an average gradient of 7.05%. The technical and administrative checks will be held Friday 16 September at Piazzale Ilio in Trapani. They will be followed by the reconnaissance runs on the Valderice Erice-track on Saturday and two race sessions on Sunday. The competitors. The leading Italian competitors will for the first time in the history of the Monte Erice be challenged by a number of Maltese drivers, long term admirers of Sicilian hill climb competitions. Lucio Peruggini has dominated the GT group so far with the Ferrari 458 Italia, and in this race too the Prancing Horse drivers will be vying for victory. Calendar. Another Sicilian round, the Coppa Nissena, follows the Monte Erice time trial, before the grand finale on 8 October with the Pedavena-Croce d'Aune.