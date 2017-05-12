12 maggio 2017

Maranello, 12 May 2017 - The Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of Kings Motorsport team will set off from eighth position in the first race of the 2017 season of the China GT Championship. The car will be crewed by Japanese driver Naoki Yokomizo and Chinese star of the Ferrari Challenge APAC, Wei Xu. New Championship. The China GT is in its second season although 2016 was a sort of test. Yokomizo and Xu are aiming for a podium finish in the race held on the new circuit just outside Beijing. The championship then goes to Ordos in July, followed by Zhuhai, Shanghai, and Chengdu, before finishing in Zhejiang. Programme. The Audi of Kings driven by Jia Xu is in pole for the first of the two races. Both this weekend's races last for 60 minutes. They will be streamed live on the championship's Facebook page.