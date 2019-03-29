Chico Longo Secures Pole for Via Italia in Season Opener

Chico Longo and Via Italia Racing secured pole position in his Ferrari 488 GT3 car the GT3 category in the season opener of Endurance Brazil. This weekend's opener is being held at the Autodromo Internacional de Curitiba, a 12 turn, 3.7 kilometer circuit located just outside of the city of Curitiba. The famed Brazilian circuit has previously hosted Formula 3 competition and the World Touring Car Championship before welcoming Endurance Brazil in 2019.

Dominant Time. Chico's fastest time of 1:12.739 was good for pole position by nearly two seconds over his nearest competitor. His time in qualifying bodes well for a strong result in the race tomorrow for Via Italia and Ferrari. Chico earned most of his advantage in the second sector of the 3 kilometer circuit where the strong braking and power application characteristics of the Ferrari 488 GT3 were able to give Chico maximum advantage over his competitors.

Schedule. The opening round of Endurance Brazil will begin at 2pm local time, and will run for four hours. Racing action will be available to view via a live stream at endurancebrazil.com.