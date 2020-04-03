Changes to WEC calendar announced

The new calendar for the final part of Season 8 of the FIA WEC (World Endurance Championship) was released on Friday afternoon. The announcement came in the wake of the postponements of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The LM GTE Pro and LMGTE Am class cars will be back on track in Belgium, at Spa-Francorchamps, on Saturday 15th August. The drivers will thus have a chance to prepare for the biggest race of the year, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, stripped of its usual pre-race tests. The legendary French marathon will take place will be held on 19/20th September, while the season will end in Bahrain on 21st November with the classic 8-hour race.