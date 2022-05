The Japanese team CarGuy will make its second appearance in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The team, captained by Takeshi Kimura, will be supported by MR Racing. Kimura himself will take to the track joined by Kei Cozzolino and a third Japanese driver who will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2019 ALMS champions will use test sessions at Fuji and Suzuka to prepare for September’s race.