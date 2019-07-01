Calado, Pier Guidi, and Bird to start at 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps

On the eve of the two days of preparatory tests for the 71st edition of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, one of the world’s most prestigious endurance races, a new Ferrari crew has entered the fray.

Following its victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, AF Corse will be there with the official Ferrari drivers James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Sam Bird in a 488 GT3. The 2017 FIA WEC champion pair will be supported by Sam Bird, a specialist on the Belgian track and Davide Rigon's usual teammate in the world championship at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 71. The Italian driver, in turn, will appear in the colours of SMP Racing with his usual teammates Miguel Molina and Mikhail Aleshin. The trio leads the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup.

Daniel Serra, the driver who joined Calado and Pier Guidi in the triumphant 24 Hours of Le Mans, will start the race on the Ardennes track in the 488 GT3 of HubAuto Corsa in the Intercontinental GT Challenge. The Brazilian will team up with Nick Foster and Nick Cassidy, one of the stars of Super GT and Super Formula.

The 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps opens on 24 July with the traditional parade from the centre of Spa to the circuit, with proceedings starting the next day with free practice and qualifying sessions. The Super Pole takes place on Friday while the endurance marathon sets off on Saturday at 4:30 pm and ends 24 hours later.