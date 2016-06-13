13 giugno 2016

Silverstone, 13 June 2016 – First race and first podium finish for the FF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 in the British GT Championship. Adam Carrol and Marco Attard were third in the Silverstone 500 that was won by the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini of Phil Keen and Jon Minshaw. Close fight. The inclement weather forced race organisers to begin the three-hour, 500-kilometre encounter behind the Safety Car. The race saw a close fight between the Ferrari and the BMW of AMDtuning.com team with the 488 almost in condition to overtake the rival car for the second step of the podium. In the end the two cars crossed the finish line separated by mere 1.8 seconds. Next round. Marco Attard at the end of the race was pretty happy: “It was great to be out there in the Ferrari. Adam drove a great race while I focused on staying safe in tricky conditions. It’s been a great weekend with a great team and co-driver, so I’m really happy. Adam was the star today, he did a fantastic race”. Round six of this year’s British GT Championship takes place at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on July 8/9.