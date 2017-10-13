13 ottobre 2017

Maranello, 13 October 2017 – The 2017 British GT Cup championship closes this weekend with the Snetterton 300. Most of the titles have already been decided, but in the GTC class the Ferrari crew of Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem is still on the tail of Jake Rattenbury in the Lamborghini of MTECH/Wildwater. New weapon. It is going to be a very difficult chase, but Anthony Cheshire’s FF Corse team have provided Grimes and Mowlem with a new weapon: the GT Cup version of the 488 Challenge. Grimes also encountered the 488 Challenge in the Ferrari Racing Days at Silverstone. Silverstone and Imola. Bonamy Grimes opened with a seventh place in the first race at Silverstone in the very tight Trofeo Pirelli Am division, which he then improved upon in the second race with a fourth. Two other fourths followed at Imola, a particularly challenging track. Now Grimes and Mowlem will have to do their best to beat the cars of the other manufacturers.