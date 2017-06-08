Maranello, 8 June 2017 – The 2017 season of British GT Cup celebrates this weekend its second round on the legendary track of Spa-Francorchamps. The four classes will see four Ferrari cars representing three teams and divided into three different categories.

GTO.

In the GTO class Gary Eastwood and Andy Schulz will drive the G-Cat Racing car and will face six crews representing six different manufacturers. The target for them is obviously winning the race.

GTC.

In the GTC class two 458 Challenge EVOs will represent the FF Corse team of Anthony Cheshire. Car no. 14 will be crewed by Graham Lucking and Leyton Clarke, a driver who has experience in continental series such as the International GT Open. Car number 16 sees Laurent De Meeus and British GT champion, Jamie Stanley at the wheel.

GTB.

The GTB class includes what we might call an old lioness of the tracks, the F430 Challenge of SEB Racing, in the hands of Andrew Christopher and George Christopher. Ferrari has won at Spa-Francorchamps almost 100 times. The latest came in the International GT Open championship last week with Davide Rizzo and Alex Moiseev in the 488 GT3 of Kaspersly Motorsport.

Programme.

Two races are scheduled for the weekend. The first will start on Saturday at 10:55 am GMT (11:55 am CET), while the second will start on Sunday at 10:25 am GMT (11:25 am CET).