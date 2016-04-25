25 aprile 2016

Maranello, 25 April 2016 – The Donington Park weekend, the first one of the British GT Cup championship 2016, was dominated by third place finishes for Ferrari with five podium-positions in the three races of Round 1. The first two came in Race-1 when Andrew e George Christopher, on the Ferrari F430 Challenge of SEB Racing, were on the podium in GTB class won by Warren Gilbert on a Marcos. Third were also Paul Bailey ed Andy Schulz on the 458 Challenge EVO of Horsepower Racing/SB Race Engineering in GTB class. The winners were Ross McEwen and Colin Paton on the Porsche of JMH Automotive. The overall race went to Richard Chamberlain on the CTR Developments’ Porsche. Race-2. In Race-2 two more third place finishes came courtesy of John Dhillon and Aaron Scott, in third place overall on the AF Corse 458 Italia GT3. Winner was Jordon Witt while Biley Schulz were once again third in GTC class won by Neil Huggins on the Top Cat Racing Lamborghini. Race-3. On Sunday Dhillon and Scott were third again while the winner was once again Witt. Next stop Brands Hatch, on May 7-8.