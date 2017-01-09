09 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 9 January 2017 - The Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO again showed itself competitive outside the Ferrari Challenge races. In a country like the UK with its racing heritage, Horsepower Racing/SB Engineering team picked the car for Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz. The pair dominated the season and sealed the in classe GTC championship early, leaving their nearest pursuers over a 100 points behind. John Dhillon and Aaron Scott also drove some great races in the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse in the GTO class.