12 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 12 January 2017 - Ferrari’s only appearance in the British GT 2016 was that of the 488 GT3 of FF Corse at Silverstone, the most important race on the calendar. Marco Attard and Adam Carroll were competitive throughout securing third place behind John Minshaw and Phil Keen (Barwell Motorsport) and Lee Mowle and Joe Osborne (Team AMDtuning.com).