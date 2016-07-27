27 luglio 2016

Croft, 27 July 2016 – The Britcar Championship saw another podium finish for the Ferrari of FF Corse driven by Calum Lockie and Davide Mason at Croft. The two, in the red 458 Italia GT3, came third overall and in Class 1. Podium. Lockie and Mason had already been third in Thruxton at the beginning of the month. The race was won by the Tockwith Motorsport Audi of Hanson-Moore in front of the ING Sport BMW of Lawson-Clark. Next race will be at Silverstone on 13-14 August. Photo: Stevie Borowik