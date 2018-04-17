17 aprile 2018

Maranello, 17 April 2018 – Britcar championship kicked-off in style at the Rockingham circuit with some thrilling races. Two Ferrari cars competed during the weekend, both entered in the Sprint Class 1 collecting four podium finishes out of two races. Race-1. Richard Neary won the opening 50-minute race at Rockingham in front of the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of Ross Wylie and David Mason. The Team Abba Mercedes driver was able to recover 23.6 seconds to gentleman driver David Mason. Lone driver John Seale was impressive in the white FF Corse Ferrari 488 Challenge, late-stopping and taking the lead for a while, finishing third. Race-2. In the second role-sitter Richard Neary seemed to start perfectly streaking ahead round the banked first turn with Ross Wylie's Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 trailing. Wylie caught up though, and on lap four made a classic move for the lead at Deene Hairpin, just at the point when the race director decided that the Abba Racin Team car had jumped the start and awarded a stop/go penalty. Wylie pitted at the latest opportunity to hand the Ferrari over to David Mason. Neary was 13 seconds behind Mason, with just six minutes of the Sprint race left, and with John Seale's Ferrari 488 Challenge also in the mix. Neary took the red Ferrari at the Tarzan hairpin with just four minutes to go, with Seale taking FF Corse stablemate Mason at Deene hairpin on the very last lap, and finishing less than three seconds shy of Neary when the flag fell after 34 laps. Next race is on May 12 at Silverstone.