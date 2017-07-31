31 luglio 2017

Brands Hatch, 31 July 2017 - Three Ferraris with two wins apiece made for a perfect weekend in the Britcar championship at Brands Hatch. Two FF Corse cars and one from MJC Furlonger team lined up at the start and ended up dominating all three classes in which they competed. Race-1. In the first of the two races, the Sprint, overall victory went to Johnny Mowlem and Bonamy Grimes in the 458 Challenge EVO. The car, which was competing in Endurance Class 2, totally outclassed its rivals to the point of lapping the third placed car. Ferrari also triumphed in Endurance Class 1, with a perfect race from Witt Gamski and Joe Macari, an old friend of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in the MJC Furlonge 458 Italia GTE. The Prancing Horse also won in Sprint class 1 with David Mason and Calum Lockie. Race 2. The second race of the weekend was the usual two-parter. All the cars competed for the first 50 minutes while only cars registered in the Endurance classes continued for the second part of the race. Mason and Lockie again won the Sprint race in class 1 with the 458 Italia GT3, while the second half of the race saw another victory for Grimes and Mowlem in class 2 and Gamski and Macari in class 1. The next round is on 2 September at Donington Park.