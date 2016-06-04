Castle Donington, 4 June 2016 – The new Britcar Endurance Championship racers will gather this weekend at Donington Park for Round 3 of the championship. Various cars have been entered including two Ferraris.

Different classes.

The cars are two Ferrari 458 Italias both entered by the FF Corse team. In Class 1, on No. 1 machine there will be Calum Lockie and David Mason while in Class 2 on the No. 9 former Formula 1 driver Mike Wilds will pair with his son Anthony.

Schedule.

The race will start on Saturday at 3.35 pm (16.35 CET) and will last three hours.