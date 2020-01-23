Maranello 23 gennaio 2020

Team strategy, driver talent, reliability and the performance provided by the 488 Challenge were the ingredients that Paul Bailey, Andy Schulz and SB Race Engineering used to win the Britcar title, the endurance championship held on some of the most technically demanding British tracks. The duo, back together after a season off, claimed some brilliant victories at Brands Hatch, Donington and Oulton Park. The script was the same at almost every event: Bailey drove the early stages when, with full tanks, tyre management was crucial, while Schulz went on the attack in the last 24 minutes before the chequered flag. The British pair totted up more than 400 championship points, finishing over 30 lengths ahead of their nearest rival. David Mason and Ross Wylie collected 148 points in the 488 Challenge of FF Corse, the fruit of podiums and good performances.