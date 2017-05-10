10 maggio 2017

Maranello, 10 May 2017 - Ferrari customer teams took a very positive haul of two victories and four podiums from the second round of the Blancpain Sprint Cup championship at Brands Hatch. Pro-Am Cup. The victories came in the Pro-Am Cup courtesy of the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, with Alexander Mattschull and Daniel Keiwitz who dominated both the Qualifying Race and the Main Race. In the first race the pair mainly had to contend with the Mercedes of Akka ASP of Jean-Luc Beaubelique and Jules Gounon, while third place went to the 488 GTE of Kessel Racing TP12 of Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam. The two were the main rivals of Mattschull and Keilwitz in the second race, which however went to the German drivers who won thanks to a perfect drive and an impeccable strategy devised by the engineers at the pitwall. Mattschull, Keilwitz and Rinaldi Racing jumped to the top of the Sprint Cup standings as well as the overall championship, which includes the results of the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup. Silver Cup. Ferrari finally had some success also in the Silver Cup. Phil Quaife and Lorenzo Casé, in the 488 GT3 of AF Corse, were involved in an accident at the start of the Misano Adriatico race and missed out on the whole weekend. However, at Brands Hatch they showed their true potential by securing two important thirds in the races respectively won by the McLaren of Strakka Motorsport of David Fumanelli and Lewis Williamson and the Mercedes of HTP Motorsport of Jules Szymnkowiak and Fabian Schiller. In the Pro class, where there were no Ferraris, victory went to the Lamborghini of GRT driven by Christian Engelhart and Mirko Bortolotti.