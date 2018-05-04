04 maggio 2018

Maranello, 4 May 2018 - Battle resumes in the Blancpain GT Series next weekend (5/6 May) when the high-speed Brands Hatch circuit plays host to a double-header event. A field of 22 cars will tackle the 3.9km GP course at the Kent track, located just 20 miles from central London, in what will be the third meeting of the 2018 season and the second on the all-action Sprint Cup schedule. The fast and undulating Brands Hatch circuit has witnessed some memorable on-track battles since becoming part of the Blancpain GT Series calendar in 2014. With three classes vying for every inch of tarmac, another fiercely contested weekend of racing is in store at the British venue. Pro-Am class. The Pro-Am class will see some quality entries, which are capable of contending for the class victory at Brands Hatch. Ferrari fans will be supporting the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing TP 12. The pairing of Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo van Dam took home both race wins at Zolder and will travel to the British venue confident of emerging victorious from this intra-team contest. Schedule. The Brands Hatch event will consist of two 60-minute races, each awarding the same number of championship points. Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 16 local time, with the races set to get under way on Sunday at 12 noon and 16.30.