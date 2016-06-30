30 giugno 2016

Nurburg, 30 June 2016 - This weekend will see the Blancpain GT Series arrive at the Nürburgring. Not for the traditional round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, which will take place on its regular date in September, but for the third meeting of the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup. Leading the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup are Audi’s German-Belgian duo Christopher Mies and Enzo Ide but there are two Ferraris competing for the overall first place. One is the no. 90 AF Corse 458 Italia GT3 entered for Raffaele Giammaria and Ezequiel Perez Companc, the other one is the Rinaldi Racing no. 333 488 GT3 that will be in the capable hands of Marco Seefried and Norbert Siedler. Going for the third win. In the Pro-Am Cup the leaders are trying to continue their almost faultless run. Giacomo Piccini and Michal Broniszewski are going for their third consecutive win the Sprint Cup. It would give the Polish driver, who has won two out of three endurance races as well, an almost unassailable lead in the overall Pro-Am rankings. In the same class there’s also the Black Pearl Racing 458 Italia with Steve Parrow and Daniel Keilwitz. Mission: finish the race. In the Am Cup Stephane Lémeret and Claudio Sdanewitsch only need to finish to retake the lead in the overall drivers’ rankings, but they would obviously not mind taking a third consecutive sprint win on their 458 Italia by AF Corse. There is plenty to fight for on the short version of the Nürburgring Grand Prix track and if the infamous Eifel weather lives up to its reputation, we might see a surprise or two! The action starts on Friday with two free practice sessions, the Main Race is on Sunday at 14.45 CET.