Maranello 09 gennaio 2020

It was a year to be remembered for the Ferraris involved in the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, who claimed multiple drivers and teams triumphs aboard 488 GT3 machineries. Toni Vilander, official Competizioni GT driver, won in the overall standings of Pro class with a clear margin over his pursuers. In the earlier part of the year the Finn shared the cockpit with Miguel Molina, while on other occasions, when the Spaniard had WEC commitments, the task was shared with 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Daniel Serra. The six season wins and twelve podium places out of fourteen races held, allowed R. Ferri Motorsport to jointly win the team title, in spite of the squad having lined up a single vehicle compared to the two of their adversaries. It was a momentous 2019 also for Squadra Corse, who, after dominating in the Am standings, with Martin Fuentes and Caesar Bacarella claiming eight wins out of eight starts, took part in the final championship rounds in Pro-Am class, winning in Las Vegas with Fuentes and Renger van der Zande. Occasional participants in the series, but always key protagonists in the races themselves were the teams TR3 Racing, One11 Competition, Risi Competizione and Vital Speed Motorsports.