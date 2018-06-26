26 giugno 2018

Maranello, 26 June 2018 - The only Ferrari competing in the Misano Adriatico round of the Blancpain GT Sprint Cup secured two podium finishes in two exciting races. Limited damage. Misano was one of the races that Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam of Kessel Racing TP12 feared most. As it was, the Ferrari pair took podium places in both races just behind the Audi of Sainteloc Racing driven by Nyls Stievenart and Markus Winkelhock. The Sainteloc Racing crew top the standings, 12 points ahead of their Ferrari rivals. Next round. The championship will be back on track at the end of August at the Hungaroring, a circuit that should be better suited to the characteristics of the Ferrari 488 GT3.