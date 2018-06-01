01 giugno 2018

Le Castellet, 1 June 2018 - The Blancpain GT Endurance Cup will be back on track next weekend with the 1000 km of Paul Ricard. The race starts at 5:45 pm CET and ends in the middle of the night. Its length and features make it an excellent dry run for the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Overall Class. In the overall class the 488 GT3 of SMP Racing will be looking for the result it has deserved since the start of the year. Car no. 72 would have won at Monza were it not for a trivial mechanical problem, while at Silverstone it paid for a low top speed, finishing at the back of the pack fighting for the podium. Davide Rigon, Mikhail Aleshin and Miguel Molina, who in the video presents the Paul Ricard Circuit, want a podium finish at the very least from the 1000 km. Pro-Am Cup. Three Ferraris are set to start in the Pro-Am class. The crew of Rinaldi Racing's green 488 GT3 no. 333 tops the championship standings. Rinat Salikhov, Alexander Mattschull and Dominik Schwager will be looking to bounce back after the disappointment of Silverstone where their race ended with an accident at the start. Matt Griffin and Duncan Cameron, together with Italian Gianluca De Lorenzi, will be competing in car no. 51 of AF Corse. Cameron and Griffin arrive here after third place at Silverstone. Car no. 53 of the Italian team with Andrea Bertolini, Louis Machiels and Niek Hommerson, is seeking to make up ground. Am Cup. The Ferrari 488 GT3 no. 488 of Rinaldi Racing will be competing in the Am Cup. After fourth place at Silverstone, Pierre Ehret, Rick Yoon and Rory Penttinen will be trying to at least replicate their third at Monza.