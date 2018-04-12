12 aprile 2018

Maranello, 12 April 2018 - There are 29 entries that will contest this weekend’s Blancpain GT Asia season opener at Sepang in Malaysia. Following a successful inaugural campaign in 2017, the championship has consolidated its status as Asia’s leading multi-class GT platform by unveiling another packed entry comprising 21 GT3s and eight GT4s. The combined total features 10 manufacturers and teams representing nine countries, including the first-ever full-season entries from Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Australia. The 58 drivers also comprise no less than 19 nationalities from across five continents, emphasising the series’ increasingly global appeal. Ferrari crews. Ferrari’s challenge is carried by two of 2017’s race-by-race entries who are stepping up to full-season campaigns. Japanese squad ARN Racing certainly impressed on home soil at Suzuka and Fuji where their 488 GT3 proved one of the quickest cars on show. The team won the 2017 Super Taikyu national title and will be racing with Hiroaki Nagai and Daisuke Ito in Pro-Am class. They’re joined on the entry list by HubAuto Corsa who switch from Porsche to the Prancing Horse this year after becoming Blancpain GT Series Asia’s first full-time team from Chinese Taipei. HubAuto Corsa will be fielding two cars the 28 488 GT3 one for Morris Chen and Tim Slade in Pro-Am class and the 27 for Leo Ye Hongli and Nick Foster in Silver class. Schedule. Five days of Blancpain GT Series Asia action began with pre-season testing on Wednesday and Thursday before free practice officially kicks off the campaign on Friday. That’s followed by further practice plus qualifying and Race-1 on Saturday at 15.45 before the weekend’s second 60-minute contest wraps up this year’s season opener on Sunday at 11.50. On screen. Fans across Asia and most of the world can watch qualifying and both races live and for free on Blancpain GT Series Asia’s website and Facebook page. US viewers can tune into Motor Trend On Demand, while Fox Asia and the Asiavision network will also broadcast both races live across the region.