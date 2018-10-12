12 ottobre 2018

Ningbo - The four - kilometre Ningbo track is the final stage of the 2018 Blancpain GT Asia championship season. Five titles are still to be won, with three Ferrari crews on track, two 488 GT3s from HubAuto Corsa and one from ARN Racing. Foster on a mission. The Ferrari drivers include special observer Nick Foster who is in with a shout for two titles. Foster, paired with Jono Lester with whom he won the Shanghai race, needs to make up 20 points in the overall standings on Martin Kodric and Dennis Lind (Lamborghini by FFF Racing Team by ATM). It's not an easy mission given that only 50 points are still up for grabs and that the Mercedes of GruppeM Racing driven by Patrick Niederhauser is also in the title hunt. However, Foster is also battling with Kodric and Lind for the Silver title. He is only eight points behind in these standings, so anything is possible. The other Ferraris. Morris Chen and Tim Slade will be trying to close the season on a positive note in the second Ferrari 488 GT3 of HubAuto Corsa. The third Ferrari on track will be that of ARN Racing, which Daisuke Ito and Hiroaki Nagai will drive at Ningbo as they have for most of the season. Programme. Friday is dedicated to the two free practice sessions, while the two qualifying sessions and Race-1 are on Saturday. In particular, the race will kick off at 3.20 pm local time (9.20 am CET), while on Sunday the final race of the championship will start at 10.55 am (4.55 am CET).