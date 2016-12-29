29 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 29 December 2016 - It was a great year for Ferrari team customers in the Blancpain GT Series, which consists of the Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup championships. In the overall standings, which take into account points obtained in both championships, and in the two Cups, the customer drivers and teams triumphed in two of the three classes of the world’s most important GT3 championship. Pro-Am Cup. Kessel Racing monopolised the Pro-Am Cup thanks above all to a Michal Broniszewski in superb form. The Polish driver won the GT Series title by himself and triumphed with Giacomo Piccini in the Sprint Cup Series, winning both in the Qualifying Race and the Main Race at Misano, Brands Hatch and the Nürburgring, winning the Qualifying Race in Budapest and controlling the situation in the final round of the season in Barcelona, won by Rinat Salikhov and Norbert Siedler with the 488 of Rinaldi Racing. Am Cup. The Am Cup title went to the AF Corse team and German driver Claudio Sdanewitsch, star of a perfect year in a far more complex championship than the International GT Open he secured in 2015. Sdanewitsch, almost always paired with Belgium’s Stephane Lemeret, triumphed in the Main Race at Misano, both races at Brands Hatch and the Nürburgring, the Qualifying Race in Budapest, along with Rino Mastronardi, and the two races in Barcelona. The 458 Italia of Black Pearl Racing also won in the Qualifying Race at Misano with Christian Hook and Steve Parrow, while Stephen Earle and David Perel finished first in the 458 Italia of Kessel Racing in the Main Race in Budapest.