30 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 30 December 2016 - Ferrari customer teams dominated two of the three classes of the Blancpain Endurance Cup. Pro-Am Cup. Kessel Racing, bolstered by the new 488 and an in form Michal Broniszewski, had a fantastic season, winning the Teams’ and Drivers’ titles in the Pro-Am Cup class. Broniszewski, accompanied in this series by Alessandro Bonacini and Andrea Rizzoli, started the season with a win in Monza, a feat repeated at the Paul Ricard. The trio wrapped up the title at the Nürburgring where they didn’t even need to win. Indeed, victory went to the 458 Italia of Black Pearl Racing with Alexander Mattschull, Steve Parrow and Daniel Keilwitz. The AF Corse team also pulled off a striking second place at Monza with Motoaki Ishikawa, Lorenzo Bontempelli and official Ferrari GT driver, Giancarlo Fisichella. Am Cup. Ferrari also triumphed in the Am Cup where Kessel Racing with Liam Talbot, Vadim Gitlin and Marco Zanuttini once again called the shots. The three, with the 458 Italia, earned their title on the back of victory at the Paul Ricard but especially with the amazing win in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps where Ferrari did the triple with Peter Mann, Matteo Cressoni, Francisco Guedes and Rino Mastronardi (AF Corse) second and Pierre Ehret, Rinat Salikhov, Alexander Mattschull and Marco Seefried (Rinaldi Racing) third.