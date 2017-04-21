21 aprile 2017

Monza, 22 April 2017 - Davide Rigon is one of the official Ferrari drivers at Monza this weekend for the 3 Hours race that opens the Blancpain Endurance Cup season. The Italian driver, back on track in Brianza just a few weeks from the prologue of the World Endurance Championship, will race at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of SMP Racing. Fast circuit. Rigon knows Monza: "It is a high speed track unforgiving of any mistakes. If you lose time there is no way back," said Davide in the video presenting the Autodromo Nazionale. It is not a physical track, but one where courage plays a role: "There are not many corners but all important. You set off at high speed on the main straight before coming to the first variant. Then you need to try to pick up speed again before braking at the Roggia variant. Exiting it you head towards the Lesmo corners. The first is faster, while the second is slower," said Rigon. Two key corners. At this point there are only two corners before the end of the lap. "You need to hit maximum speed from the second Lesmo corner so as to take advantage of the whole downhill part leading to the Ascari variant. There it is important to time your braking properly and then pull out as fast as possible. There is only the parabolic corner to go before the end of the lap; a demanding section, in which it is easy to make mistakes," said Davide. Fans. Davide is proud to race in Italy: "I am really pleased about that and hope there'll be many fans in the stands. I am asking everyone to support me because I think the conditions are right to do well in this championship."