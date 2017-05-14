14 maggio 2017

Silverstone, 14 May 2017 - Ferrari left Silverstone and the second round of the Blancpain Endurance Cup, with a double win in the Am Cup, and some solid results although no podium in the main class. The race. Two out of the three Ferraris in the Pro class at the 3 Hours of Silverstone started in the first three rows. Both AF Corse's car no. 50, crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Pasin Lathouras, and Michele Rugolo, and SMP Racing's no. 72 with Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina and Victor Shaytar, were among the leading positions while the 488 GT3 no. 55 of Kaspersky Motorsport was penalised with a drive-through because it was held responsible for a contact. In the final part, Davide Rigon and Michele Rugolo took the steering wheel of no. 72 and no. 50 respectively, but failed to secure a podium finish. Rigon came fourth, a handful of seconds behind the winners, Andrea Caldarelli, Christian Engenhart and Mirko Bortolotti in the GRT Team Lamborghini, while Rugolo finished sixth. Car no. 55 of Kaspersky Motorsport finished way back in 23rd. Am Cup. Rino Mastronardi and Pierre Ehret dominated the Am Cup race. The Rinaldi Racing pair at one point had such an advantage that they were also ahead of the leaders of the Pro-Am Cup class. Another 488 GT3, that of the team Kessel Racing, was second with Jacques Duyver, Marco Zanuttini and David Perel who enjoyed a good day after failing even to start in the chaotic race of Monza. The next round is on 23 and 24 June at the Paul Ricard in France.