Award ceremony for SRO champions

Held in a rather unusual period due to the pandemic, the prize-giving ceremony for the series champions, organized by SRO Motorsport Group, saw Ferrari drivers frequently summoned to pick up awards from the stage.



Alessandro Pier Guidi and AF Corse collected the trophy for their triumph in the Endurance Cup, sealed with a superlative performance from both driver and team. The driver from Tortona was able to bring the Endurance Cup Pro class title back to Maranello for the first time in its history, the most competitive championship in the GT3 panorama.

Among the other laurels awarded, were Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever champions of the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS in the Pro-Am class, in both the “Overall” and “Sprint Cup” categories for Sky Tempesta Racing (Ferrari). Also among the prize winners were Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels, runners-up in the Sprint Cup in the AF Corse-run 488 GT3 Evo 2020.