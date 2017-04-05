05 aprile 2017

Springvale, 6 April 2017 – The Australian GT Trophy championship 2017 season kicks off this weekend at Sandown. The entry list includes two Ferrari cars competing in two different classes. Fresh from a Melbourne round to be remembered, Wayne Mack, with the 458 Italia GT3 of team Mack Bros Roofing Products, is ready to collect more wins on the Victoria track. Challenge class. Looking to take the fight to 2016 Challenge Class winner Scott Hookey, Emanuel Mezzasalma is set to step up from state level racing for his first taste of Australian GT competition. The Harcourts Epping Porsche has already seen track action in 2017, though he will have his work cut out against the 2016 class champ in the Fiorano Motorsport Ferrari 458 Challenge. Schedule. An improved live stream service is also poised to showcase the Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli action better than ever before with both Sunday's two 50-minute races set to be shown live, free and in full across the globe via the Shannons Nationals website. Track action gets underway on Friday for practice at 14.05 local time (6.05 CET), before two qualifying sessions on Saturday at 12.40 (4.40 CET) and 14 (6 CET). The weekend then concludes on Sunday with two 50-minute races as part of the opening round of the 2017 CAMS Australian GT Trophy Series presented by Pirelli at 10.50 (2.50 CET) and 14.40 (6.40 CET). Ferrari won five times in Sandown: the first came in 2007 courtesy of Sirena Racing F430 of Tim Leahey and the late Allan Simonsen. The latest win came in 2016 thanks to Scott Hookey on the Exitic Track Days 458 Challenge EVO car.