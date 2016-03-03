03 marzo 2016

Maranello, 4 March 2016 - This weekend, the Adelaide street circuit hosts the opening round of the Australian GT championship. It will be the twentieth running of the series that was actually first held in 1960, but went missing from the calendar several times. It was reborn in 2005, since when there has been at least one Ferrari on the grid every year. In Adelaide. As mentioned, the 2015 season starts in Adelaide, with three races over the course of a weekend. There will be one Ferrari on track this weekend, the F430 of the Koala Motorsport for Brenton Griguol and Tim Macrow in the Invitational class. Race-1 will start at 12.25 local time (3 CET); Race-2 will be on Saturday at 9.40 (0.10 CET) while Race-2 will be at 9 on Sunday (23.30 CET on Saturday). Previously. Ferrari at Adelaide won five times, always with Allan Simonsen at the wheel. In 2007 the Danish driver won twice on the 360 Modena GT of team www.consolidatedchem.com.au; in 2008 he was able to collect an hat trick on the F430 of team Coopers.