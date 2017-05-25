Phillip Island, 25 May 2017 – Australian Endurance GT Championship season kicks off at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons Nationals. Twenty cars will make the journey to Australia’s most picturesque race track, one is a Ferrari 488 GT3.

The crew.

The Ferrari crew entered by Maranello Motorsport will be made by Peter Edwards and Graham Smyth.

Schedule.

All the Australian Endurance GT action will be streamed live online via the Australian GT website (

www.australiangt.com.au

). The Phillip Island race will start at 13.40 (4.40 CET) on Sunday. Ferrari has won twice at Phillip Island in 2006: with Alan Simonsen on the Consolidated Chemical 360 Modena and with John Teulan on the Industrie Central StahWillie F430 Challenge.