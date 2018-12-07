07 dicembre 2018

Oyama, 6 December 2018 - The second round of the Asian Le Mans Series takes place at Fuji this weekend, with Car Guy Racing and Spirit of Race fielding two Ferrari 488 GT3s. The series includes four events, two in 2018 and two in early 2019. Champions battle it out. Once again, as in the 4 Hours of Shanghai at the end of November, the reigning FIA World Endurance Championship title winners will be competing against each other. Alessandro Pier Guidi will team up with Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri Junior in the Spirit of Race no. 51, while James Calado, his traditional crewmate in the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse, will be in Car Guy Racing no. 11 with Takeshi Kimura and Kei Cozzolino. Good first race. Despite a tricky qualifying session, the Ferrari cars starred in Shanghai. Indeed, the Prancing Horse pulled off a one-two with the Car Guy crew dominating the race and the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race picking up some precious championship points with a second place. After the free practice on Saturday morning, qualifying starts at 2.50 pm local time (6.50 CET) while the race starts at 12 pm (4 am CET). [playlistembed4me id="bf9f90f2-7770-4d1b-981b-b78416af401f"]