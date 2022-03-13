Antonello Coletta receives the Nino Vaccarella award

In the presence of the President of the Automobile Club of Italy Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the Sicilian delegation of the ACI led by Daniele Settimo awarded the Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, Antonello Coletta, with the "Nino Vaccarella Prize".

The prestigious award linked to the name of the motor racing champion who died on 23 September at the age of 88, destined for those who distinguish themselves in the world of motor sport, was awarded to Coletta for the successes achieved by the Prancing Horse in the 2021 season, the most successful year ever in Ferrari history.

"I am honoured to have received this award,' said Coletta, 'as Nino Vaccarella was truly a champion on the road but also on the track and he made Sicily known all over the world, he raced a lot with the Cavallino cars. This award is particularly auspicious in the year that precedes Ferrari's return to the top division of prototypes".

The "Preside volante", one of the most beloved figures among motorsport fans, took part in the Targa Florio, which he won on three occasions. In 1965 with Lorenzo Bandini at the wheel of a Ferrari 275 P, in 1971 with Toine Hezemans and in 1975 with Arturo Merzario, in his last race as a driver.

The evening was held in the exclusive setting of Taormina at the Pala Congressi.