Another podium for Spirit of Race at Hockenheim

After victory on Saturday in the Pro-Am class the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, crewed by Matt Griffin and Duncan Cameron took third place on the podium in Race-2 of the International GT Open, held today at the Hockenheim circuit.

Qualifying. In the morning qualifying session, the 488 GT3 of Tempesta Racing driven by Eddie Cheever III secured fifth overall and first in the Pro-Am class, while Duncan Cameron, behind the wheel of the Ferrari of Spirit of Race, recorded the fourth fastest time in the class and 16th overall.

Bunched up. In the early stages of the race, with little to choose between the leading cars, Cheever defended his lead in the class while still managing to attack the drivers ahead of him. In the middle of the group, Cameron, fourth among the Pro-Am drivers, tried to manage his car before handing over to Matt Griffin 34:16 minutes from the end. Cheever, on the other hand, left the wheel to Chris Froggatt with 29:31 minutes still to run.

Podium fight. The Irish driver found himself in 13th position, and fifth in the Pro-Am class, while Froggatt was ninth, first in the class. The two of them now took almost opposite approaches to the race: Griffin attacked the cars ahead of him, aiming for a podium position, while the British driver had to defend himself from the return of the Dutchman Dontje who, with 7:49 minutes left, took the lead in the class. The Tempesta Racing driver tried to keep up with the Mercedes but went wide at the entrance to the Motodrom, leaving the track and losing another position. On the last lap of the race, suffering a tyre crisis, Froggatt again went wide, leaving the way open to Griffin who crossed the line in third position in the Pro-Am class and ninth overall. Froggatt closed the sixty-minute race in fifth and 12th overall.

Round 3. The next round of the International GT Open will be held at Spa-Francorchamps on 8 and 9 June.