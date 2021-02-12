Ferrari in middle of pack at Dubai

The Ferraris endured a difficult qualifying session in the Asian Le Mans Series at the Dubai International Circuit. Hence they will be starting from the middle of the pack in the weekend's two races.

Third row. The fifteen-minute battle for pole position took place on a dry track with nineteen GT cars competing. The cancellation of some of the times set by the drivers for veering off track played a key role in the outcome. AF Corse's entry was the fastest of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020s. The crew of Pier Guidi-Piovanetti-Negri Jr lapped in 1:56.349 earning them seventh position, 431 thousandths of a second behind the Porsche no. 93 of Precote Herbert Motorsport, on pole.

Bunched up. Four Ferraris finished from eleventh to fourteenth. The Kessel Racing by Car Guy entry, crewed by Kimura-Ledogar-Jensen will set off from the sixth row, flanked by the Formula Racing car driven by Nielsen-Rovera-Laursen. Row seven will see the first of the two Rinaldi Racing cars, with Rigon-Perel-Mastronardi just over a tenth of a second ahead of the second AF Corse unit crewed by Fisichella-Flohr-Castellacci. There is very little between the cars, so the race is difficult to predict but promises to be exciting. Second and third positions in the Am went to the Ferraris of Kessel Racing, driven by Roda-Zollo-Kohmann, and of Rinaldi Racing, which had its track times cancelled.

Programme. On Saturday, the first 4 Hours of Dubai will set off at 2:15 pm (11:15 am in Italy), while on Sunday the second round of the series will start at 12:45 pm and finish 240 minutes later.