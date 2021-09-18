All-Ferrari title fight in ELMS moves to Spa

The fifth round of the European Le Mans Series will run this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. On the 7km Ardennes track, the longest on the 2021 calendar, six Ferrari 488 GTEs will vie for victory before the public, back in the grandstands for the first time this year, albeit without access to the paddock.

Tension is mounting in the title race heading into the penultimate round of the season. The #80 Iron Lynx Ferrari with Matteo Cressoni, Rino Mastronardi and Miguel Molina currently tops the ranking on 83 points. Another Ferrari, the #55 Spirit of Race, winner of the 4 Hours of Monza, follows close on its tail with David Perel and Duncan Cameron on 77 points. The Belgian event will see the return of Matthew Griffin, who missed the Italian round.

The #88 AF Corse Ferrari with François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Alessio Rovera is in third place on 56 points. Rovera and Perrodo, together with Nicklas Nielsen, recently triumphed in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGTE Am class in August.

The Iron Lynx team will line up two other cars, the #60 with Claudio Schiavoni, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Paolo Ruberti and the #83 with Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy, the only Belgian in the LMGTE class.

Programme. Saturday kicks off with 90-minute free practice from 9.05am, while LMGTE class qualifying runs from 1.05pm to 1.17pm. The four-hour race will set off at 11am on Sunday morning.