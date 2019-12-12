Alessandro Pier Guidi and Bahrain: unforgettable memories

Bahrain 12 dicembre 2019

After a year's absence, Bahrain is back on the FIA WEC calendar, and Alessandro Pier Guidi makes no secret of his joy at this return. “Bahrain is special for me because we won the world championship there and it was a feeling that, together with victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was among the greatest of my career so far”. This eight-hour race will take place on a track where Ferraris have always been competitive, and that represents a challenge for drivers and engineers. "The race will be a bit atypical because it starts during the day and ends at night", says Pier Guidi, "so there will be a very significant track evolution in terms of temperature. We will choose our tyres and setup on this basis. The track has asphalt that punishes the tyres, so we need to develop a setup that is as fast as it is gentle on the tyres”.