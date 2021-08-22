Albon, first magic in the DTM

Alex Albon claimed a first ever DTM triumph at the wheel of the AlphaTauri AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020 at the end of Race 2, held today at the Nürburgring. Liam Lawson was less fortunate, his race hampered by two punctures.

Albon got off to a flying start after setting off from pole position, as did Lawson who gained three positions. A collision mid-group triggered a Safety Car entry and, when racing resumed, Lawson put on an excellent spurt, moving up into fourth position, capitalizing on various contacts involving the cars ahead. His team-mate, meanwhile, was managing to carve out a comfortable gap. With Albon breaking away, the Red Bull AF Corse driver moved in behind Juncadella and Wittmann, choosing to make the mandatory stop on lap seven and managing to stay ahead of Godtz who, due to warmer tyres, attacked Lawson, making contact and puncturing the New Zealander's left rear tyre. The #30 Ferrari headed for the pits, imitated on lap nine by Albon, coming back on track ahead of the drivers who had already pitted. A lap later, the Safety Car was re-deployed at the head of the pack to allow debris to be picked up from the track and the removal of stationary cars in positions deemed dangerous by race stewards.



When the race resumed on lap 17, Albon moved up into fourth place, while Lawson, in an attempt to move up the order, tried to attack the cars ahead at the final chicane, but ended up in a collision that caused his 488 GT3 Evo 2020 another puncture, this time to the right rear. Stable-mate Albon, meanwhile, moved up to third overall before passing Nico Mueller to pull into the slipstream of general standings leader Klien, who was still poised to make his stop. The AlphaTauri AF Corse driver took over the leadership from the McLaren driver. Once the pit stops had been completed, Albon found himself almost five seconds ahead of Juncadella, whom the Thai driver kept in check until the chequered flag, thus clinching his maiden DTM win. This marks a second triumph for Ferrari in the German series.

