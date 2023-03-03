AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GTEs to race at Sebring

AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GTEs will enjoy a world championship stage in the LMGTE Am class of the FIA World Endurance Championship. This series kicks off on 17 March in Sebring, USA.

Simon Mann, Ulysse De Pauw and Stefano Costantini will drive the Italian team’s number 21 car in red livery and yellow detailing. The crew is making its WEC debut.

