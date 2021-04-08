AF Corse complete their first kilometres in the DTM

The first of the two days of testing for the DTM pre-season have taken place at Hockenheim, which this year includes GT3 class cars and features two AF Corse 488 GT3 Evo 2020s representing the colours of Red Bull and Alpha Tauri.

The cars from Maranello, handled by drivers Alexander Albon and Liam Lawson, made an encouraging first outing in the German series. The New Zealander, winner in Bahrain on his Formula 2 debut, wrapped up the day with the fourth fastest time (1:36.897) while Albon set the sixth quickest (1:37.091) and was the only driver to go out on track in the fourth and final session of the day, cut short due to snowfall.