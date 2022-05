AF Corse announced its participation in the GTD class of the next 24 Hours of Daytona with a 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The great classic that opens the US motorsport season will see the Italian team field a strong crew. FIA WEC Endurance Trophy champion Nicklas Nielsen will take the wheel along with the other official Competizioni GT driver Daniel Serra and the new Italian GT Sprint Championship champions Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni.