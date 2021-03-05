AF Corse 488 GTE livery for 2021 WEC unveiled

The livery of the 488 GTEs that will compete in next season's FIA World Endurance Championship was unveiled against the backdrop of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, currently in progress at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. During a special link-up with Sky Sport, the crews of Ferraris no. 51 and 52 unveiled the new design for the two cars that will compete for AF Corse in the LMGTE Pro class.

The new pairing of Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra (#51), announced in recent weeks, will join the tried and tested duo of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado (#52). The drivers will make their world championship debut at the 8 Hours of Portimão, the opening round of Season 9. In recent days, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest announced the postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans to 21 and 22 August, hoping this will allow the public to attend the most eagerly anticipated race of the year.