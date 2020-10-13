A weekend of titles and victories for the Ferrari 488 GT3 and GTE

Ferrari enjoyed a weekend packed with victories and titles in the main GT car championships. This year's triumphs by the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 boosted the Maranello-based manufacturer's tally of international titles won by the 488 GT3 to seventy-five.

GT World Challenge Europe. The final act of the SRO Sprint Cup was staged in Barcelona with three races that awarded the class titles. After Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels’s victory with the Ferrari of AF Corse in Race-1, Eddie Cheever and Chris Froggatt, in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Sky Tempesta Racing, won the race and title in the Pro-Am class at the end of a thrilling sixty-minute outing full of twists and turns. The duo starred in an extraordinary race that had appeared compromised on lap one following a contact that had relegated them to the back of the pack. However, the Italo-British crew recovered to cross the line in first with a formidable comeback, securing the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup title. At the same time, Sky Tempesta Racing clinched the team title. In Race-3, the victory of Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels meant that Ferrari had won every Sprint Cup race in 2020.

Le Mans Cup. Iron Lynx's 488 GT3 Evo 2020s claimed a double podium in the fifth and penultimate round of the Le Mans Cup at Monza, taking the team title in their debut season. It was a complicated race, especially in the early stages, with three entries of the Safety Car in the first half-hour. However, it ended with the Ferrari of Iron Lynx driven by Niccolò Schirò and the new Ferrari Challenge Europe champion Emanuele Maria Tabacchi in second position and that of Giacomo Piccini and Rino Mastronardi in third. The result all but seals the drivers' title for Mastronardi who is on 106 points, ahead of his crewmate and closest rival Giacomo Piccini, and mathematically clinches the title for Iron Lynx in their debut year in the category.

ELMS. The 488 GTE no. 74 of Kessel Racing crewed by Michael Broniszewski, David Perel and Nicola Cadei won the 4 Hours of Monza, the fourth round of the European Le Mans Series, to pull away in the overall standings with one race remaining. This excellent result was complemented by a superb third place for the Ferrari of Iron Lynx driven by Manuela Gostner, Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey, which took a second consecutive podium after the one at the Paul Ricard. Kessel Racing, as well the winners of the Italian round, also top the respective standings.

Fabulous figures. The weekend's results further enriched the 488 GT3's impressive list of winner's laurels. The Prancing Horse car now has 333 victories (54.3%) and more than 600 podiums (98%) to its name in 613 national and international races, counting both overall and class rankings. It has also won 75 championships since its competitive debut on 17 March 2016. The 488 GTE also boasts excellent figures, with 30 wins (38.4%) and 20 pole positions (25.6%) out of 78 starts.

ANTONELLO COLETTA - HEAD OF FERRARI ATTIVITÀ SPORTIVE GT "The results and above all the titles won this weekend by the drivers and teams who have chosen to race with a Ferrari, make us extremely happy and proud. They confirm the excellent competitiveness of the 488, both in the GT3 and GTE configuration. The seventy-five titles won and the 300-plus victories achieved by our car testify to the quality of our project and the excellent work of the teams that take the 488 to the track."