A special memory

A sticker will adorn the two official Ferrari 488 GTEs due to compete in Bahrain in the main class of the LMGTE Pro on Saturday, 12 November, at the final round of the FIA WEC.

The caption “Ciao Furia” (Farewell Fury) recalls the nickname by which Mauro Forghieri was affectionately known to many of his colleagues. This is the company’s tribute to the engineer who died in his hometown of Modena on 2 November, aged 87. Forghieri first passed through the Via Abetone Inferiore gates when he was 22. It was the first step on a long journey that, in 1962, led him to become Scuderia Ferrari's technical manager at the behest of Enzo Ferrari. His “pencil” and vision shaped some of the most famous and successful single-seaters, sports cars and prototypes. Indeed, the engineer celebrated nine titles in endurance racing.

The Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 single-seaters driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Sao Paolo Grand Prix in Brazil over the weekend also feature artwork carrying the same message in memory of Forghieri.